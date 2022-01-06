Lupita Nyong’o tests positive for COVID-19

'I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well,' says Lupita

MANILA, Philippines – Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The Hollywood star announced the news on Wednesday, January 5 through her Twitter account.

“I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness,” she wrote, alongside the hashtag #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.

As a result, Lupita had to cancel virtual interviews for her new film The 355. The spy action movie, directed by Simon Kinberg, also stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Bingbin Fan.

Aside from Lupita, several Hollywood celebrities like Hugh Jackman have also tested positive for COVID-19. With the surge in cases, several entertainment industry events, such as the Grammy Awards 2022, Sundance Film Festival, and Morbius theatrical premiere, have been delayed or scaled back.

Lupita, 38, is best known for her roles in films 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther. – Rappler.com