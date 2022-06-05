Mandy Moore is expecting her second child

Gus is going to be a big brother!

MANILA, Philippines – This is Us star Mandy Moore is pregnant with her second child with husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer-actress announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, June 4. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start,” she wrote alongside a photo of her firstborn son Gus wearing a shirt with the words “big brother” printed on it.

“And are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

Moore’s husband also shared the same photo, saying that “Gus is gonna be the best big brother. Mandy Moore is gonna be the best [mom of two.]”

Moore, 38, and Goldsmith, 37, wed in November 2018. They welcomed their first child in February 2021. – Rappler.com