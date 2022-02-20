‘Partners for life’: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo celebrate second wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sunday, February 20, with Matteo marking the milestone with a heartfelt message on social media.

“Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life,” he captioned the post, alongside a series of their photos together.

Addressing Sarah, he added, “I love you my beautiful wife. You’re the best. Happy 2nd year anniversary.”

Fellow celebrities like Angel Locsin and Iza Calzado have also left congratulatory messages to the couple in the comments section.

Matteo and Sarah, who have been together since 2014, got married on February 20, 2020, in a Christian ceremony attended by Matteo’s family and select friends. The celebration made headlines after Sarah’s mom Divine supposedly showed up and made a scene.

Following their marriage, the couple kept their relationship low-key but also occasionally shared videos of their married life through Matteo’s vlogs. Their recent showbiz project, however, was a joint Christmas concert in December 2021. – Rappler.com