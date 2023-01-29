Here’s how you can secure tickets for Song Kang’s fan meeting in Manila 

The ‘Nevertheless’ star will be having his first solo fan meeting in the Philippines in March

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino K-drama fans, you’re one step closer to seeing South Korean actor Song Kang in the flesh!

Event organizer Wilbros Live announced on Saturday, January 29, the mechanics, ticket prices, and seat plan for the actor’s fan meeting set for March 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

How to see Song Kang? ☁️

Check out the mechanics to his much-awaited Fun Meet in Manila with #DEOPROCE 😉 #SongKang #SkinComeTrue #WilbrosLive pic.twitter.com/VTeJtLHFnR — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) January 27, 2023

Those interested to attend the fan meeting should purchase any Deoproce items and/or Deoproce bundles and gift boxes from Watsons and selected SM Department stores from January 1 to March 5. Deoprece is a Korean cosmetic brand that the actor endorses.

Each section corresponds to a specific purchase – P1,500 for Upper Box, P3,000 for Lower Box, P5,000 for Patron, and P8,000 for the VIP section. Only single receipt purchases will be honored.

Receipts shall be validated by selected Deoproce outlets to claim their actual fan meeting tickets at selected TicketNet outlets. Redemption period for the fan meeting ticket will be on February 17 to 19 and March 1 to 5 only.

The show will mark Song’s first fan meeting in the Philippines.

Song Kang, 26, is best known for his roles in the series Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home. – Rappler.com