‘Never a point where I loved my body’: Megan Fox shares struggles with body dysmorphia

MANILA, Philippines – Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit Issue cover girl Megan Fox said in an interview with the magazine that she “never, ever” loved her own body.

“I have body dysmorphia,” the Hollywood actress shared. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me.”

This is not the first time the former Transformers leading lady talked about her struggles with body dysmorphia. In an October 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, she shared that looks could be deceiving and that she has “a lot of deep insecurities.”

Being seen as a Hollywood bombshell and sex symbol most of her acting career, Fox had always wanted for “all people, not just women, to have respect for their bodies and for themselves.” She also wished that people would stop overlooking her inner beauty.

“I hope that people take away — what I always hope they take away — is that I’m a thoughtful, articulate, deep person,” Fox said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, body dysmorphia disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition which causes people to view their physical appearance in a negative light and obsess over “flaws” in appearance that may not even be noticeable to others. People who suffer from body dysmorphic disorder believe that their body’s characteristics are flaws, and spends most of their time fixating and worrying about them. People of any age can have BDD, but it’s most common in teenagers and young adults. It affects both men and women.

Fox is also a parent of three, and has expressed that motherhood is an area of her life wherein she feels really comfortable and proud.

“I know that I thrive there,” the mom said. “I’ve excelled there…. I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior.” She shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – six-year-old Journey, nine-year-old Bodhi, and Noah, who turns 11 in September.

She’s also proud of the courage she imparts to girls who identify as queer. According to the cover model, there have been countless girls who have come up to her saying, “You were the reason I realized I was gay,” or, “You gave me the courage to tell my parents that I was gay.” Far greater than compliments about her films and acting skills, Fox says that hearing such sentiments from young ladies is “so much more gratifying” and “is the best compliment” that she can imagine.

For the sultry cover photo, the cover star worked with photographer Greg Swales at Tropicalia, located in the southern shores of Samaná Bay, Dominican Republic.

Fox, 37, is currently engaged to on-again-off-again partner, Machine Gun Kelly. She is best known for her movie roles in Transformers, Jennifer’s Body, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.