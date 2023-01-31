LOOK: Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara expecting 2nd child 

'What a blessing,' says the singer

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her second child with husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

The “Made You Look” hitmaker announced the news on Monday, January 30, alongside photos from her ultrasound. “Baby number 2 coming this summer,” she wrote.

Several celebrities such as Hillary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Nicole Scherzinger congratulated the couple.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the American singer-songwriter also expressed her happiness about the second pregnancy, adding that she’s four months along on her journey.

“What a blessing,” she said. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there – I want four kids!”

Trainor, 29, and Sabara, 30, tied the knot during an intimate backyard ceremony in December 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021. – Rappler.com