‘Harry Potter’ actor Michael Gambon dies at 82

DUMBLEDORE. Actor Michael Gambon arrives for the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' in New York, July 9, 2009.

Gambon was best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movies

MANILA, Philippines – Irish actor Michael Gambon has died at 82 years old, his family announced in a statement on Thursday, September 28.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” the statement – issued by publicist Clair Dobbs on behalf of the actor’s wife and son – read.

Gambon succumbed to a battle with pneumonia.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love,” the family added.

The official Harry Potter social media page also shared its own condolence message for the actor.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts,” the letter reads.

Gambon is best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six movies from the Harry Potter series. He won four BAFTA awards, two Screen Actors Guild awards, and three Olivier awards.

The decorated actor made his theater debut in 1962 with the stage production of William Shakespeare’s Othello, where he played the Second Gentleman. Three years later, in 1965, Gambon appeared in his first-ever film Othello as the Senator.

The Harry Potter actor was also awarded the title of Knight Bachelor by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to the drama industry.

He last starred in the 2019 psychological thriller movie Cordelia, where he played Moses. – Rappler.com