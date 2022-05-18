‘My favorite person in the world’: Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas are dating

The new showbiz couple has finally made their relationship Instagram-official

MANILA, Philippines – Former Goin’ Bulilit mainstay Miles Ocampo and Gameboys star Elijah Canlas have officially gone public with their relationship on Instagram.

Canlas posted a heartfelt birthday dedication for Ocampo, who turned 25 on May 1.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world! Here’s to more adventures and memories,” wrote the Kalel, 15 actor.

Ocampo also belatedly shared photos from her birthday celebration on her own Instagram page, which included a black-and-white photo of her and Canlas wrapped in a tight embrace.

Since then, the new couple wasted no time in putting their affection on display — occasionally leaving sweet comments on each other’s social media posts.

“Hi crush,” Ocampo wrote under one of Canlas’ posts.



Ocampo currently plays Luna in the drama series Love vs. Stars, while Canlas is gearing up for the release of Gameboys 2. Ocampo and Canlas first showcased their onscreen chemistry in Over October’s Sandali Lang music video. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.