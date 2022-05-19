Miss Universe PH’s Rabiya Mateo, Beatrice Gomez, and Celeste Cortesi stun in Disney-inspired shoot

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Rabiya Mateo, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, and Celeste Cortesi channeled their inner Disney princesses in a recent fashion shoot.

The beauty queens were shot by renowned photographer BJ Pascual as they donned silver and gold ensembles inspired by their respective fictional characters.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya portrayed Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and captioned her post: “Life isn’t a fairytale but everyone deserves their happy ending.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea, meanwhile, played Belle from The Beauty and the Beast. In her post, she quoted Lumiere, a supporting character from the movie: “You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring!”

“A dream is a wish your heart makes,” wrote Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste, who portrayed Cinderella for the shoot.

The fashion campaign marks the first time for the three Miss Universe Philippines titleholders to come together in a shoot. They’re the winners of the title after the franchise was acquired by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization in 2019.

Celeste was crowned in April 2022. She will represent the Philippines in the international pageant in hopes of becoming the fifth Filipina to take home the Miss Universe title. – Rappler.com