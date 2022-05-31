Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez split up

'Our love and respect for each other remains,' the singers say in a joint statement

MANILA, Philippines – Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez are splitting up after three years of marriage.

The ex-couple made the announcement in a joint statement posted on Jason’s Instagram on Tuesday, May 31.

“It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains,” they said. “We request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Jason and Moira wed in January 2019.

In April, the pair were rumored to have broken up when followers noticed that Moira deleted all photos of Jason from her Instagram account.

At the time however, Moira seemed to shut down the rumors by tagging Jason in an Instagram post. – Rappler.com