Reactions to the death of singer Sinead O’Connor

LONDON, United Kingdom – Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying on Wednesday, July 26.

Below is some reaction to her death:

Irish President Michael D. Higgins

“One couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.

“What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her. May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar

“Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.”

Musician Michael Stipe

“There are no words.”

Musician Billy Corgan

“Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I’m not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without.”

Musician Tori Amos

“Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter and performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence and a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts.”

Singer Shane Macgown and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke

“We don’t really have words for this but we want to thank you Sinead for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music. We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy.”

Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly Cat Stevens

“Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinead O’Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace.”

British band Massive Attack

“Devastated. Honestly, to bear witness to her voice, intimacy in the studio. On the road every single person stopped – dropped their tools during soundtrack. The fire in her eyes made you understand that her activism was a soulful reflex and not a political gesture.”

Musician Tim Burgess

“Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

American rapper Ice T

“Respect to Sinead. She stood for something… Unlike most people. Rest Easy.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

“I once heard Sinead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life.

“She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland. She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother’s wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace.”

Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley

“Dear Sinead, I pray your troubled soul is at peace. May you sing now with the angels in heaven. God rest your soul.”

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend.Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

