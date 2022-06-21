Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency denies school bullying allegations

The agency also says they will be filing criminal charges against the reporter and the anonymous source who claimed to be bullied by Nam

MANILA, Philippines – Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency SOOP addressed the school bullying allegations made against the South Korean actor, saying that there was no truth to the claims.

The agency’s statement comes after a media outlet reported on Monday, June 20, that an anonymous source who allegedly attended the same middle and high school as Nam was bullied by the actor for six years.

According to the translation by Soompi, Nam’s agency said that they have confirmed that “all the relevant information” in the initial report “is not true in the slightest.” “We also express our regret at the one-sided report from the media that did not check the truth even once with the agency or the actor before publishing the article,” they added.

SOOP also disclosed that they will be requesting a correction report from the Press Arbitration Commission (PAC) against the media outlet and file criminal charges against the reporter of the media outlet as well as the anonymous source “for seriously damaging the actor’s reputation through false reporters.”

“The actor and his family are the ones who experienced the greatest pain due to the vague gossip and rumors that are thoughtless and not confirmed in the slightest,” they remarked.

Following this, the agency emphasized that they “will take severe legal action against publishing one-sided claims” and “respond strongly through punishment without leniency against malicious over-analyzations and interpretations.”

“We earnestly request that you please refrain from spreading groundless rumors or making speculative reports,” they ended their statement.

Nam, 28, is best known for his roles in the Korean dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Cheese in the Trap, The School Nurse Files, Start-Up, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One. – Rappler.com