Nam Joo-hyuk to enlist in military in March 

The actor will be enlisting in the police squad

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk will be starting his military service on March 20.

Nam’s agency Management SOOP made the announcement on Thursday, January 31, according to a Soompi report.

“It is true that Nam Joo-hyuk was accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20,” they said.

The actor’s last project before his enlistment is the Disney+ series Vigilante, which he finished filming in December 2022. A release date for Vigilante has yet to be announced.

When he enlists, Nam will be undergoing five weeks of basic military training before being transferred to his own station.

Nam Joo-hyuk, 28, is best known for his roles in series Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, The Bride of Habaek, Start Up, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One. – Rappler.com