Namgoong Min, Jin Ah-reum are getting married

The 'Hot Stove League' actor and his longtime girlfriend are set to be wed in early October in Seoul

MANILA, Philippines – Wedding bells are ringing as South Korean actor Namgoong Min and model-actress Jin Ah-reum are set to be wed in early October after seven years of dating.

Namgoong Min’s agency 935 Entertainment on Wednesday, September 28 released a statement about the celebrity couple’s wedding, which is set for October 7 in Seoul. The ceremony will be attended by close relatives and acquaintances, as the couple would prefer it to be “held in private.” According to a Soompi report, actor Jung Moon-sung (Good Manager, The Undateables, The Veil) will be the host.

“Namgoong Min and his longtime girlfriend Jin Ah-reum have come to bear the fruits of their long love as reliable lifelong partners,” the agency said.

“We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future days of these two who will take a meaningful first step in their lives, and they will continue to greet [fans] with even more improved sides of themselves so that they can repay the support,” they added.

Namgoong Min and Jin Ah-reum first met on the set of 2015 film Light My Fire, where Namgoong Min was director and Ah-reum was an actress. In 2016, they announced that they were dating.

Namgoong Min rose to acting fame in 2006’s A Dirty Carnival. He is known for his roles in The Veil, Awaken, Doctor Prisoner, Good Manager, and Hot Stove League, where he won the Grand Prize at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for playing Baek Seung-soo. He is currently starring in SBS series One Dollar Lawyer. – Rappler.com