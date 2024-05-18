Nash Aguas, Mika dela Cruz now married

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEWLYWEDS. Former child stars Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz are now married.

MANILA, Philippines – Former child stars Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz have tied the knot.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, May 18, Dela Cruz shared a photo of herself preparing to walk down the aisle.

“Walking towards my God-sent, my Love, and my forever,” Dela Cruz captioned the post, adding their wedding hashtag #NASHakanyanasiMIKA.

Several celebrities like Gabbi Garcia, Rodjun Cruz, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Joyce Ching left congratulatory messages under Dela Cruz’s post.

“I know you’ve been waiting for this day. I’m so so so happy for you and Nash! You deserve all the love and happiness. Congratulations, beautiful couple!” Gabbi wrote.

The couple’s Goin’ Bulilit co-stars, such as Andre Garcia, John Manalo, and Eliza Pineda, also wrote comments congratulating them on their wedding.

As kids, Aguas and Dela Cruz were co-stars in the comedy show Goin’ Bulilit. They later began dating in 2018.

Aguas currently works as a councilor in Cavite City. He last starred as Dino in the 2022 Star Cinema film Labyu With An Accent. Meanwhile, Dela Cruz starred as Mia in the hit GMA teleserye Kara Mia before she left the showbiz industry. – Rappler.com