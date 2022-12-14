Nico Bolzico teases birth of 2nd baby with Solenn Heussaff

PREGNANT. Solenn Heussaff posts on Instagram, teasing the arrival of her second baby.

He also jokes that the baby's second name is Lionel, after the Argentinian football player

MANILA, Philippines – It appears that Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico have welcomed their second baby.

In a December 14 video on Instagram, Nico jokingly teased the birth of their second daughter as he also announced the advancement of his home country Argentina in the FIFA World Cup.

“What a crazy day today, Argentina qualified to the final of the World Cup with Messi playing a great game, and we just had a super healthy baby girl,” Nico excitedly said just before Solenn shushed him off camera.

As the clip continued, a visibly apologetic Nico explained: “My daughter being born is one million times more important than the football final of the World Cup and I’m very unfortunate that I actually mentioned them both in my previous comment.”

In the caption he said that he would let Solenn introduce their baby later, and teased that the newborn’s second name would be “Lionel,” after Argentinian football great Lionel Messi.

“Mama is healthy and happy also!” he said.

Solenn has not posted anything about the birth on her page yet, except for an image of her from her maternity shoot also uploaded on December 14. “She’s ready to come!” the actress said in the caption.

Solenn and Nico married in 2016 and welcomed their firstborn, Thylane, on January 1, 2020. – Rappler.com