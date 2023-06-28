LOOK: Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to Thom Evans

MANILA, Philippines – Nobody gonna love her better!

The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is ready to tie the knot with former rugby player Thom Evans.

“I said yes,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 28, alongside photos from the beach proposal.

Evans also shared the same photos on his profile with the caption: “My ever after.”

Fellow celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Zooey Deschanel congratulated the couple.

In 2019, Evans appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor UK, in which Scherzinger judged. They were first photographed on the red carpet together in January 2020. – Rappler.com