Ohm Pawat’s fan meeting in PH is postponed

MANILA, Philippines – The first solo fan meeting of Thai actor Ohm Pawat in the Philippines has been postponed, event organizer Wilbros Live announced on Tuesday, January 9.

The Bad Buddy actor was supposed to meet his Filipino fans for a solo show on January 27 at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier.

Wilbros Live didn’t provide any reason behind the postponement, only noting that the show will be postponed “until further notice.”

𝐎𝐇𝐌 𝐏𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐓

1st Fan Meeting in Manila



Please check the announcement.

pic.twitter.com/lHyJzIXEke

The organizers also said that ticket holders for the event will receive a refund from SM Tickets.

“Fans can repurchase tickets to the new date once we announce the new date and new ticket selling date,” they added.

Wilbros Live also expressed their apologies for the inconvenience caused by the postponement and asked for fans’ understanding.

Ohm, who is also best known for his roles in Thai series Make It Right, He’s Coming to Me, and Double Savage, last visited the Philippines in January 2023. – Rappler.com