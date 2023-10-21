‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun-kyun faces police investigation over alleged drug use – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean veteran actor Lee Sun-kyun is currently under police investigation for alleged drug use, according to reports by Variety and The Korea Times.

Citing Yonhap News Agency, the reports said that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency has begun an investigation into eight people, which includes the award-winning star of Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite. They allegedly took drugs “multiple times this year” mainly in entertainment establishments in Gangnam, and violated the Drugs Control Act.

Police have not officially ruled Sun-kyun as a suspect, but they have “discovered a lead in connection with the actor’s illegal activities,” not specifying what kind of illegal substances were allegedly used.

In response to the drug-related accusations, Sun-kyun’s agency HODU&U released a statement, first apologizing for “causing concern.”

“We are checking the veracity of the suspicions raised against Lee, and will fully cooperate with any future police investigation,” the agency said.

The agency added that the actor had previously filed a blackmail complaint against an unknown person allegedly involved in the same group. He reported that he had “lost several hundreds of thousands of dollars to the alleged extortionist.”

“Future updates on this matter will be communicated through our legal representative. We intend to take strong measures against any malicious or false postings that may spread false information,” HODU&U said.

Sun-kyun, 48, is known for his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite as Dong-ik, the father of the rich Park family, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award. He recently starred in films Killing Romance, Kingmaker, Project Silence, and Sleep, and in older films like Helpless, All About My Wife, and A Hard Day. – Rappler.com