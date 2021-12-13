‘Parasite’ actress Park So-dam undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

The actress is currently in recovery, her agency says

MANILA, Philippines – Parasite actress Park So-dam recently underwent surgery after she had been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

According to a report by Soompi, Park’s agency, Artist Company, released a statement on Monday, December 13 about the actress’ health condition.

“Actress Park So-dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation,” the agency was quoted as saying.

According to the US National Cancer Institute (NCI), papillary thyroid cancer is the most common form of thyroid cancer and can occur before the age of 45. It’s a cancer that “forms in follicular cells in the thyroid and grows in small finger-like shapes.”

The agency continued that the actress is currently focusing on her recovery, hence, she will not participate in several activities, including the promotions for her upcoming film Special Delivery.

“As the long-awaited Special Delivery is soon premiering, actress Park So-dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support. Although actress Park So-dam cannot participate in Special Delivery promotions, she is cheering on the Special Delivery premiere,” Artist Company said.

Aside from Parasite, Park, 30, is also best known for the films The Priests and The Silenced, and series Cinderella with Four Knights and Record of Youth. – Rappler.com