LOOK: Park Hyung-sik is coming to PH in February 2024

PARK HYUNGSIK. The South Korean actor will be visiting the Philippines.

'I am looking forward to meeting my Filipino fans,' says the 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' star

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill: South Korean idol-actor Park Hyung-sik is coming back to the Philippines!

MQLive and TONZ Entertainment announced on Monday, November 26 that the Our Blooming Youth star will be bringing his SIKcret Time fan conference to Manila.

The show is set for February 17, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I am looking forward to meeting my Filipino fans. I cannot wait to see them again,” the actor said through a press release. Park last visited the Philippines in February 2019 for a solo fan meeting.

He added: “I will make sure to give a memorable SIKcret experience for [Filipino] fans to remember.”

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Park is best known for his roles in The Heirs, High Society, Hearing: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong-soon, Suits, and Happiness.

He recently made a cameo appearance in Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon, and is set to star next in Doctor Slump. – Rappler.com