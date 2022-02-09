It’s official! Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian Pete Davidson has set the record straight about his relationship with Kim Kardashian – the reality TV star is officially his “girlfriend” now.

The Saturday Night Live star used the term for the first time during a PEOPLE (The TV Show!) video interview with Kay Adams. During the interview, Kay spotted a candle with Kim’s face on it on top of a dresser behind Pete.

Kay asked Pete what it was like being famous, to which Pete replied: “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.”

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Pete makes Kim laugh. “He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim’s first priority is her kids. Kim’s impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her,” the source said.

Romantic speculations between Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, first started in October 2021 after they shared an on-screen smooch as Aladdin and Jasmine during an episode of SNL. In November, US media reported that the two were officially dating.

Kim’s new relationship comes a year after she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West in February 2021. Kim and Ye were married in May 2014, and have four children together: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2.

Pete’s recent romantic partners include Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley. Pete was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande in June 2018, but broke off the engagement in October. – Rappler.com