Pete Davidson, rumored girlfriend Chase Sui-Wonders involved in car crash – reports

Davidson's car was said to have crashed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood, but no one was reportedly injured

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California, together with his rumored girlfriend, actress Chase Sui-Wonders, as reported by US media.

TMZ first reported the incident on Sunday, March 5 (Monday, March 6 in Manila), saying that Davidson was behind the wheel when the vehicle crashed into the side of a house in a Beverly Hills neighborhood. They also obtained photos of the crash site, adding that some sources claimed that Davidson slammed into a fire hydrant, and caused damage to a residential property.

The Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE and ET that they had responded to a car accident report on Saturday, March 4, around 11 pm at the 600 block of Rodeo Drive. The police also confirmed that the Saturday Night Live ex-member was in the car but did not affirm whether Davidson was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash, but further details have yet to be released as the police investigation is ongoing. According to PEOPLE, the police have also taken an accident report for city property damage.

As of writing, Davidson and Sui-Wonders or their representatives have not commented on the situation yet.

Davidson and Sui-Wonders first sparked dating rumors in December 2022, following the comedian’s publicized breakup with Kim Kardashian. The two have been spotted attending an ice hockey game in New York and going for a vacation in Hawaii.

The pair starred in the 2022 thriller film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Sui-Wonders will be appearing in Davidson’s upcoming series, Bupkis. – with reports by Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.