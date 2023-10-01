IN PHOTOS: The ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which #ABSCBNBall2023 look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – After four years, one of the country’s most highly-anticipated events, the ABS-CBN Ball, finally made its grand return.

Over 100 established personalities in the local entertainment industry — from veteran celebrities to rising stars — gathered on Saturday, September 30, at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

The 2023 edition served as ABS-CBN’s first ball since the COVID-19 pandemic and the ABS-CBN shutdown, hence the theme “Forever Grateful.”

Here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023:

(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla

Dolly de Leon

Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo

Coco Martin and Julia Montes

Jodi Sta. Maria

Janine Gutierrez

Kim Chiu

Lovi Poe

Andrea Brillantes

Tessie Tomas

John Arcilla

Cherry Pie Picache

Susan Africa

Lorna Tolentino

Jane de Leon

Janella Salvador

Dimples Romana

Jolina Magdangal

Melai Cantiveros

Amy Castillo

Angel Aquino

John Estrada

Pops Fernandez

Richard Gutierrez

Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto

Joshua Garcia

Paulo Avelino

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez

Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle

Catriona Gray and Sam Milby

Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas

Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde

Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon

Barbie Imperial and Tony Labrusca

Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing

Shaina Magdayao

Maymay Entrata

Ivana Alawi

Chie Filomeno

Moira dela Torre

Karylle

Arci Muñoz

Jennica Garcia

Diether Ocampo

Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones

Dominic Ochoa

Baron Geisler

Robi Domingo

Enchong Dee

Samantha Bernardo

Joseph Marco

Jake Ejercito

JC Santos

Sofia Andres

Sharlene San Pedro

Zaijan Jaranilla

Xyriel Manabat

AC Bonifacio

Gillian Vicencio

KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde

Maris Racal and Rico Blanco

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte

Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon

JC de Vera and Rikkah Cruz

Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez

Maxene Magalona and Elmo Magalona

Ruffa Gutierrez

Sunshine Cruz

Vhong Navarro

Jhong Hilario

Jake Cuenca

Ejay Falcon

Miko Raval

Markus Paterson

Jason Dy

Nina

Morisette

Marina Summers

Viñas Deluxe

Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi

Lou Yanong and Kiara Takahashi

Reign Parani

Kaori Oinuma

Elijah Canlas, Kyle Echarri, and JK Labajo

BGYO

BINI

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada

Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito

Vivoree Esclito and Brent Manalo

Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown

Criza Tsaa

Karina Bautista

Kira Balinger

Alora Sasam

– Rappler.com