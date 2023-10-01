Celebrities
Celebrities
ABS-CBN Ball

IN PHOTOS: The ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: The ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks
Which #ABSCBNBall2023 look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – After four years, one of the country’s most highly-anticipated events, the ABS-CBN Ball, finally made its grand return. 

Over 100 established personalities in the local entertainment industry — from veteran celebrities to rising stars — gathered on Saturday, September 30, at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel. 

The 2023 edition served as ABS-CBN’s first ball since the COVID-19 pandemic and the ABS-CBN shutdown, hence the theme “Forever Grateful.” 

Here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023:

(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez
Fashion, Adult, Female
Kathryn Bernardo
Fashion, Clothing, Footwear
Daniel Padilla
Fashion, Person, Standing
Dolly de Leon
Fashion, Adult, Female
Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid
Fashion, Adult, Female
Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo
Coco Martin and Julia Montes
Fashion, Adult, Female
Jodi Sta. Maria
Fashion, Person, Standing
Janine Gutierrez
Fashion, Adult, Female
Kim Chiu
Fashion, Adult, Female
Lovi Poe
Fashion, Adult, Female
Andrea Brillantes
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Tessie Tomas
Lady, Person, Fashion
John Arcilla
Person, Standing, Clothing
Cherry Pie Picache
Fashion, Adult, Female
Susan Africa
Fashion, Person, Standing
Lorna Tolentino
Fashion, Adult, Female
Jane de Leon
Fashion, Adult, Female
Janella Salvador
Fashion, Adult, Female
Dimples Romana
Fashion, Adult, Female
Jolina Magdangal
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Melai Cantiveros
Fashion, Adult, Female
Amy Castillo
Fashion, Clothing, Coat
Angel Aquino
Fashion, Adult, Female
John Estrada
Fashion, Clothing, Formal Wear
Pops Fernandez
Fashion, Adult, Female
Richard Gutierrez
Person, Standing, Clothing
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
Fashion, Adult, Female
Joshua Garcia
Person, Standing, Fashion
Paulo Avelino
Person, Standing, Clothing
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez
Fashion, Adult, Bride
Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle
Fashion, Person, Premiere
Catriona Gray and Sam Milby
Fashion, Adult, Male
Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas
Fashion, Adult, Female
Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde
Fashion, Person, Adult
Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo
Fashion, Adult, Female
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Adult, Bridegroom, Male
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano
Fashion, Adult, Bride
Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz
Fashion, Premiere, Adult
Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon
Fashion, Adult, Female
Barbie Imperial and Tony Labrusca
Fashion, Adult, Male
Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing
Fashion, Adult, Female
Shaina Magdayao
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Maymay Entrata
Fashion, Person, Clothing
Ivana Alawi
Fashion, Premiere, Red Carpet
Chie Filomeno
Fashion, Adult, Female
Moira dela Torre
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Karylle
Fashion, Adult, Female
Arci Muñoz
Fashion, Adult, Female
Jennica Garcia
Fashion, Adult, Female
Diether Ocampo
Fashion, Clothing, Formal Wear
Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones
Fashion, Adult, Male
Dominic Ochoa
Person, Standing, Clothing
Baron Geisler
Person, Standing, Fashion
Robi Domingo
Person, Standing, Clothing
Enchong Dee
Person, Standing, Fashion
Samantha Bernardo
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Joseph Marco
Person, Standing, Fashion
Jake Ejercito
Person, Standing, Clothing
JC Santos
Person, Standing, Fashion
Sofia Andres
Fashion, Adult, Female
Sharlene San Pedro
Fashion, Adult, Female
Zaijan Jaranilla
Person, Standing, Clothing
Xyriel Manabat
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
AC Bonifacio
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Gillian Vicencio
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde
Fashion, Clothing, Coat
Maris Racal and Rico Blanco
Fashion, Adult, Bride
Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte
Fashion, Adult, Female
Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde
Fashion, Adult, Female
Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon
Fashion, Adult, Female
JC de Vera and Rikkah Cruz
Fashion, Adult, Female
Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez
Fashion, Formal Wear, Clothing
Maxene Magalona and Elmo Magalona
Fashion, Adult, Male
Ruffa Gutierrez
Fashion, Adult, Female
Sunshine Cruz
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Vhong Navarro
Person, Standing, Fashion
Jhong Hilario
Person, Standing, Adult
Jake Cuenca
Fashion, Clothing, Formal Wear
Ejay Falcon
Person, Standing, Fashion
Miko Raval
Person, Standing, Fashion
Markus Paterson
Person, Standing, Fashion
Jason Dy
Fashion, Person, Standing
Nina
Fashion, Adult, Female
Morisette
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Marina Summers
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Viñas Deluxe
Fashion, Adult, Female
Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi
Fashion, Adult, Male
Lou Yanong and Kiara Takahashi
Fashion, Adult, Female
Reign Parani
Fashion, Adult, Female
Kaori Oinuma
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Elijah Canlas, Kyle Echarri, and JK Labajo
Fashion, Adult, Male
BGYO
Fashion, Groupshot, Person
BINI
Fashion, Adult, Female
Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada
Fashion, Adult, Female
Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito
Fashion, Adult, Female
Vivoree Esclito and Brent Manalo
Fashion, Adult, Female
Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown
Fashion, Adult, Male
Criza Tsaa
Fashion, Clothing, Dress
Karina Bautista
Fashion, Adult, Female
Kira Balinger
Fashion, Adult, Female
Alora Sasam
Fashion, Adult, Female
– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI