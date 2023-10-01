IN PHOTOS: The ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – After four years, one of the country’s most highly-anticipated events, the ABS-CBN Ball, finally made its grand return.
Over 100 established personalities in the local entertainment industry — from veteran celebrities to rising stars — gathered on Saturday, September 30, at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.
The 2023 edition served as ABS-CBN’s first ball since the COVID-19 pandemic and the ABS-CBN shutdown, hence the theme “Forever Grateful.”
Here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023:
(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)
