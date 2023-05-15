‘You are so special to me’: PH stars celebrate Mother’s Day 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos on Sunday, May 14, took to social media to honor their moms and wives in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The country’s biggest celebrities were no exception – sharing adorable photos and writing heartwarming messages for their partners, moms, and other mother figures. Celebrity moms also reflected on their parenting journey and opened up on how motherhood changed their lives.

Erwan Heussaff shared a video compilation of sweet moments between his wife Anne Curtis and daughter Dahlia Amélie. “Motherhood is an endless collection of moments woven together by tireless devotion and you make it look so good,” he wrote.

Anne, meanwhile, posted a photo of the gift she received from her husband and daughter, saying that she is “grateful every single day that [she] was chosen to be [Dahlia’s] mama.”

She also penned a reminder to fellow moms: “I know that sometimes, we all tend to doubt ourselves, but just in case you needed to hear this – we all have our own unique motherhood journey and you are doing an amazing job. You are enough for your little one/s.”

Sarah Geronimo expressed her love for her parents, whom she calls her “superheroes,” adding that she’s thankful for the care and support they’ve given her.

Kathryn Bernardo kept it short but sweet for her mom, sharing photos of them together throughout the years.

Julia Barretto posted a throwback video with mom Marjorie Barretto, wherein she kissed the latter while in the middle of swimming lessons. “I can love you this way for the rest of our lives. You are so special to me,” she wrote.

KC Concepcion wrote that while many recognize Sharon Cuneta as a Megastar, she still remains to be a mom for her. “Her children know her in ways no one else will and can. What a privilege,” she said. “Love you always and forever.”

Iza Calzado reflected on being a mother, saying that’s in a “honor to be given this gift of bringing life to earth.”

She also addressed her daughter Amihan: “My child, your existence has allowed for me to be born into the mother that I am now. May you be blessed to experience this gift one day.”

Kim Chiu honored her late mother with a throwback picture, saying that it’s “one of the very few photos [she has] with her.” She also thanked all her other mother figures, saying that they’re a “big part of [her] life.”

Janella Salvador also got candid about the unglamorous side of being a mom. “Just raw, real, and full of love. Thank you for giving me a reason to celebrate today,” she said, alongside photos with son Jude Trevor.

Nico Bolzico also got sentimental in his tribute to wife Solenn Heussaff, saying that she made him a “better person.”

Dingdong Dantes expressed his gratitude towards Marian Rivera for her “unwavering love and for always making every moment special.” In separate Instagram posts, he also shared candid photos of his wife with their children.

Joyce Pring also got real about the hardships that mothers go through. “Being a mother isn’t just a role we play, it’s a calling we answer,” she said. “I praise God for the most beautiful calling I’ve been blessed with.”

Catriona Gray shared that her “strong, caring, and loving mom” is her “daily reminder of how good God is.”

Chito Miranda posted a throwback photo with wife Neri Naig, saying that their family is lucky to have her in their lives.

It’s an even more meaningful Mother’s Day celebration for actress Jodi Sta. Maria as it coincides with her son’s graduation ceremony. “You have given us so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become, but the proudest moment for me is telling the whole world that you are my son,” she said.

Dennis Trillo went down a more cheesy route as he said that there was not enough words for how much he loves his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado. “I am grateful for you, my love,” he said.

Kris Bernal, meanwhile, expressed how excited she was to give birth to her child. “I’ve already [loved] this little miracle inside me so much without even seeing her in the flesh yet,” she wrote. “Nothing compares to the feeling of being a mother.

Angelina Cruz said that her mother Sunshine Cruz is her “best friend since birth.”

Jayda Avanzado shared that she was missing her mom Jessa Zarazagoza, who’s currently holding shows in the United States. “No matter how old I get, I know I’m always gonna need you,” the singer captioned her post.

Seen more celebrities who’ve paid tribute to their moms? Share their posts with us in the comments section! – Rappler.com