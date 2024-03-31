LOOK: Here’s where PH celebs spent Holy Week 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Take inspiration from these celebs for your next big vacation!

MANILA, Philippines – The Holy Week break often serves as an extended time-off so Filipinos can reflect, get some much-needed rest, reconnect with loved ones, and go on a little retreat.

Showbiz personalities, just like the rest of us, also couldn’t help but make the most of this recent long weekend to travel locally or abroad. And with summer fast approaching, these celebrity vacations could give you ideas for your next trip! Here are some of them:

Anne Curtis

It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis enjoyed a more laid-back vacation exploring the streets of Taipei, Taiwan with husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia.

Kylie Verzosa

Actress Kylie Verzosa expressed her admiration for Japan’s nature, calling it “amazing.” She also shared a video compilation of her visiting famous shrines, enjoying Japanese food, and going shopping.

Bea Alonzo

Actress Bea Alonzo flew to Seoul, South Korea for the Holy Week break, and while she was there, she chanced upon the COEX Mall Starfield Library — a famous spot for K-drama lovers out there. The Start-Up star shared that while she was in awe of the library’s beauty, she was only pretending “to read for the ‘gram.”

Kylie Padilla

The Land of the Rising Sun was also the chosen destination of actress Kylie Padilla. In her photos, the actress appeared to have visited a popular amusement park and basked in the glory of Mount Fuji.

Michelle Dee

Summer came early for Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee! The actress-turned-beauty-queen wowed fans with photos of her flaunting her curves at a beach in El Nido, Palawan.

Kyle Echarri

Although they weren’t complete as a family, actor Kyle Echarri was content to spend the break in his hometown in Cebu.

Team Kramer

Content creators Doug Kramer and Chesca Garcia took their children Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin for a road trip from La Union to Baguio to spend time with their relatives. The couple said the kids even had the chance to meet their only remaining great grandfather during the break.

Alex Gonzaga

Host Alex Gonzaga opted for a farther destination as she updated fans with photos from her stay in Malibu, USA.

Julia Barretto

Actress Julia Barretto was a sight to see as she took photos in Japan amid cherry blossoms in full bloom.

