LOOK: Filipino stars spotted at Coachella 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of the year again! Coachella weekends are here and of course, Filipino celebrities are not missing out on all the fun.

To note, this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is happening for two consecutive weekends – April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21 – in Indio, California. For its 2024 edition, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat are headlining the iconic festival.

Other notable acts included in the lineup are Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Chappell Roan, Jon Batiste, Ice Spice, Bebe Rexha, Jhené Aiko, and K-pop groups LE SSERAFIM and ATEEZ, among others.

For its opening weekend, young stars Andrea Brillantes and Lorin Gutierrez Bektas were a sight to behold with their twinning looks! Both wore matching white lace tops, skirts, veils, and cowboy boots.

On the festival’s second day, the Senior High actress switched up her style and went for a more laid-back ‘fit with her cowgirl-inspired ensemble. Meanwhile, Lorin was a stunner in her black tube jumpsuit with midriff cutouts.

Andrea also shared a compilation of her moments from the festival, including clips of them watching the performances of rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Lana Del Rey.

Also present in the festival is model-turned-beauty-queen Maureen Wroblewitz who flaunted her curves in a black tube dress and thigh-high black boots.

In a separate post, the Asia’s Next Top Model winner also updated her fans with her festival experience, which includes posing with actress-singer Halle Bailey, who recently starred in the live-adaptation of The Little Mermaid. In the comments section, Maureen also recalled that she “got nervous” meeting the Hollywood star, adding that the artist was the “sweetest.”

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California which features various performances from artists of different genres. – Rappler.com

This article will be updated if there are more sightings of Filipino celebrities at the Coachella Festival 2024.