LOOK: Trina ‘Hopia’ Legaspi flaunts baby bump in dreamy maternity shoot

MANILA, Philippines – Feeling old yet? Former child actress Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as “Hopia” from her Goin’ Bulilit stint, marked being a first-time parent with a floral-themed maternity shoot.

In a series of Instagram posts, Trina welcomed the new chapter in her life by showing off her baby bump while surrounded by an assortment of colorful flowers.

She is seen wearing a soft pink off-shoulder tulle maxi dress. “Feeling powerful. Blooming soon,” she wrote, alongside the hashtags “May bulilit na si Hopia (Hopia has her own baby now),” “It’s a girl” and “Third trimester.”

In a different photo set, Trina is seen posing in a black and white backdrop with an almost see-through white fabric piece artfully draped around her body.

“Embracing pregnancy…the changes that my body is going through is beautiful and it’s all worth it,” she captioned the post.

She also shared photos with husband Ryan Jarina to mark their ninth Valentine’s Day celebration together. “It’s sweeter this time because our family is growing,” she said.

Trina and Ryan got engaged in November 2020, after being together for six years. They married in November 2021. They announced her pregnancy in October 2022.

Aside from Goin’ Bulilit, Trina also appeared in ABS-CBN series Home Sweetie Home, Pusong Ligaw, and A Love To Last. – Rappler.com