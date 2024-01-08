IN PHOTOS: The Golden Globes 2024 red carpet looks

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The US awards season has officially kicked off as Hollywood celebrities walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2024 on Monday, January 8 (Sunday evening, January 7 in the US).
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie led the movie nominees with nine nods, followed by historical drama Oppenheimer with eight nominations.
Aside from it being the first awards season of the year, the Golden Globes ceremony is the first huge gathering in the US entertainment industry following the six-month strike by actors and writers in 2023.
The event was hosted by Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy.
Here are some photos from their arrivals: (All photos by Mike Blake for Reuters)
Margot Robbie
Rosamund Pike
Gillian Anderson
Helen Mirren
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jennifer Lawrence
Oprah Winfrey
Jennifer Aniston
Meryl Streep
Cillian Murphy
Julianne Moore
Issa Rae
Brie Larson
Amanda Seyfried
Emma Stone
Ali Wong
Matt Bomer
Heidi Klum
Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift
Julia Garner
Karen Gillan
Timothee Chalamet
Florence Pugh
James Marsden
Natalie Portman
Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper
Jared Leto
Elle Fanning
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel
Jonathan Bailey
Selena Gomez
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Lenny Kravitz
Simu Liu
– Rappler.com
