IN PHOTOS: The Golden Globes 2024 red carpet looks

MANILA, Philippines – The US awards season has officially kicked off as Hollywood celebrities walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2024 on Monday, January 8 (Sunday evening, January 7 in the US).

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie led the movie nominees with nine nods, followed by historical drama Oppenheimer with eight nominations.

Aside from it being the first awards season of the year, the Golden Globes ceremony is the first huge gathering in the US entertainment industry following the six-month strike by actors and writers in 2023.

The event was hosted by Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy.

Here are some photos from their arrivals: (All photos by Mike Blake for Reuters)

Margot Robbie

Rosamund Pike

Gillian Anderson

Helen Mirren

Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence

Oprah Winfrey

Jennifer Aniston

Meryl Streep

Cillian Murphy

Julianne Moore

Issa Rae





Brie Larson

Amanda Seyfried

Emma Stone

Ali Wong

Matt Bomer

Heidi Klum

Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Swift

Julia Garner

Karen Gillan

Timothee Chalamet

Florence Pugh

James Marsden

Natalie Portman

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper

Jared Leto

Elle Fanning

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel

Jonathan Bailey

Selena Gomez

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Lenny Kravitz

Simu Liu

