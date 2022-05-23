LOOK: J.Y. Park spotted in Cebu

The South Korean singer-songwriter is reportedly in Cebu for a religious seminar

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-pop fans were sent into a frenzy when photos of South Korean singer-songwriter Park Jin-young, more popularly known as J.Y. Park, in Cebu, Philippines started circulating online.

According to TikTok user Richie Anne Castillo, Park was in Cebu for a “seminar about God.” The clip also included a video of the celebrity preaching and giving autographs.

“Unfortunately, I’m not singing or dancing [today]. But I’m here to share with you something that’s more important than music,” he was recorded telling the attendees of the seminar.

Facebook user Kathryn Sienna Tan Sy also uploaded photos and clips from the seminar that happened on Sunday, May 22 at a hotel in Cebu.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Tai Laurente was able to take a photo with the South Korean star at Ayala Center Cebu. “Just remembering him on the Dream High days. When there’s an opportunity, grab it cause you only have [a] few chances [of] getting it,” Laurente captioned his post.

Dream High is a 2011 South Korean series that was co-produced by Park.

It remains unclear if Park has other activities in the country or until when he is staying in Cebu.

Park, 50, is also a record producer and reality television show judge. He is most known for being the founder of JYP Entertainment – one of the leading entertainment labels in South Korea, and home to successful K-pop groups 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Stay Kids, and ITZY. – Rappler.com