LOOK: Liza Soberano and James Reid attend Gold Gala in Los Angeles

Fans are speculating that the two might collaborate for a project

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano and James Reid graced the first annual Gold Gala event held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 21.

The gathering is hosted by Gold House, an “Asian and Pacific Islander changemaker community, fighting together for socioeconomic community.” According to Vogue, the inaugural Gold Gala event is meant to “honor the most influential Asian and Pacific Islander (API) figures of the past year.”

Soberano is seen wearing black modern Filipiniana while Reid donned a gold-accented suit. In photos posted by the actress on her Instagram, the two were seen posing with Jeffrey Oh, the CEO of Reid’s music label, Careless.

Events photographer Sthanlee Mirador also uploaded photos of Soberano and Reid at the Asia Society Southern California 2022 Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

Soberano said that she was “honored” to attend the event. “Met some lovely people and was inspired by great stories of success and perseverance,” she added.

Before the gala, Soberano and Reid were spotted in several events around the US, leading fans to speculate that the two are gearing up for a possible collaboration. Both have yet to share news on any project. – Rappler.com