IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at 2023 Grammys

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, February 6 (Sunday, February 5 in the US) at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
The highly anticipated show was hosted by Trevor Noah and featured performances from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, and more.
Beyoncé led the nominees with nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Carlile. The Recording Academy also announced that the show would pay tribute to three “lost icons” – Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff.
Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet ‘fits. Here are some of them:
