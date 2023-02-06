Celebrities
IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at 2023 Grammys

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, February 6 (Sunday, February 5 in the US) at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards. 

The highly anticipated show was hosted by Trevor Noah and featured performances from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, and more. 

Beyoncé led the nominees with nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Carlile. The Recording Academy also announced that the show would pay tribute to three “lost icons” – Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff. 

Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet ‘fits. Here are some of them: 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Harry Styles
Harry Styles attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Lizzo
Lizzo attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Sam Smith
Sam Smith attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Anitta
Anitta attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Paris Hilton
REUTERS/David Swanson
Shania Twain
Shania Twain attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Amber Rose
Amber Rose attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves poses on the red carpet as he/she attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

