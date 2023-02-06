IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at 2023 Grammys

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, February 6 (Sunday, February 5 in the US) at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The highly anticipated show was hosted by Trevor Noah and featured performances from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Beyoncé led the nominees with nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Carlile. The Recording Academy also announced that the show would pay tribute to three “lost icons” – Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff.

Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet ‘fits. Here are some of them:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Lizzo

Lizzo attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Sam Smith

Sam Smith attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Anitta

Anitta attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Paris Hilton

REUTERS/David Swanson

Shania Twain

Shania Twain attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Amber Rose

Amber Rose attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves poses on the red carpet as he/she attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

