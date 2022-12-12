IN PHOTOS: Vice Ganda’s UnkabogaBALL in Cebu

Which is your favorite look from #UnkabogaBALL2022?

MANILA, Philippines – Severable notable names from the LGBTQ+ community graced the second edition of Vice Ganda’s UnkabogaBALL party on Sunday, December 10, in Cebu.

With the theme Philippine History, the event made waves online not only for its sophisticated and glamorous ensembles, but also because some looks made powerful socio-political statements.

Social media personality AC Soriano, for example, put a spotlight on the infamous “Tallano gold” myth with his ensemble, while drag queen Eva Le Queen’s all-black gown and headpiece with the ABS-CBN logo was an ode to the network’s shutdown.

Drag Race Philippines season 1 1st runner-up Marina Summers, who channeled the former first lady Imelda Marcos in a white gown with blood stains, was named the “Unkabogable Star of the Night.”

Here are some of the personalities who attended the UnkabogaBALL party in Cebu:

Marina Summers

Eva Le Queen

AC Soriano

Iyah Mina

Kaladkaren

Macoy Dubs

John Lapus

Awra Briguela

Rod Singh

Viñas Deluxe

Krissy Achino

Fuschia Ravena

Corazon Filipinas

Prince Marell

Inah Evans

Francine Garcia

Anne Patricia Lorenzo

Vice Ganda hosted the first UnkabogaBALL acquaintance party in January, saying that he wanted it to be an avenue for queer people to connect with each other.

“I want to be the bridge to create a relationship amongst all of us.… When I was starting in the industry, there were a lot of beautiful people, there were a lot of very supportive people who were there to guide me along the way,” he said.

“Why not start a community that helps one another? Why not start a community that helps and supports each other?” – Rappler.com