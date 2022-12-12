IN PHOTOS: Vice Ganda’s UnkabogaBALL in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – Severable notable names from the LGBTQ+ community graced the second edition of Vice Ganda’s UnkabogaBALL party on Sunday, December 10, in Cebu.
With the theme Philippine History, the event made waves online not only for its sophisticated and glamorous ensembles, but also because some looks made powerful socio-political statements.
Social media personality AC Soriano, for example, put a spotlight on the infamous “Tallano gold” myth with his ensemble, while drag queen Eva Le Queen’s all-black gown and headpiece with the ABS-CBN logo was an ode to the network’s shutdown.
Drag Race Philippines season 1 1st runner-up Marina Summers, who channeled the former first lady Imelda Marcos in a white gown with blood stains, was named the “Unkabogable Star of the Night.”
Here are some of the personalities who attended the UnkabogaBALL party in Cebu:
Marina Summers
Eva Le Queen
AC Soriano
Iyah Mina
Kaladkaren
Macoy Dubs
John Lapus
Awra Briguela
Rod Singh
Viñas Deluxe
Krissy Achino
Fuschia Ravena
Corazon Filipinas
Prince Marell
Inah Evans
Francine Garcia
Anne Patricia Lorenzo
Vice Ganda hosted the first UnkabogaBALL acquaintance party in January, saying that he wanted it to be an avenue for queer people to connect with each other.
“I want to be the bridge to create a relationship amongst all of us.… When I was starting in the industry, there were a lot of beautiful people, there were a lot of very supportive people who were there to guide me along the way,” he said.
“Why not start a community that helps one another? Why not start a community that helps and supports each other?” – Rappler.com
