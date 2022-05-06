Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are engaged

ENGAGED. Jeremy Jauncey and Pia Wurtzbach are set to tie the knot.

Pia shares the news in an Instagram post

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are now engaged!

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder shared the news on Instagram on Friday, May 6, sharing a video of her and Jeremy’s getaway in Amanpulo, Palawan.

In the clip, Pia shares shots of her engagement ring as she shows her and Jeremy enjoying the beach and sunset.

“We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys,” Pia said, adding a ring emoji.

Pia and Jeremy first started dating in January 2020, confirming their relationship later that year. – Rappler.com