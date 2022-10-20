LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach is PH’s top celebrity IG earner for 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach topped the Philippines’ highest earners through sponsored Instagram posts in 2021, according to a report by online financial service provider NetCredit.

According to the website, the data was gathered by first listing down the most-followed Instagram users in every country, then identifying which of their posts from 2021 are ads or sponsored.

They then cross-referenced their collated data with the figures from HopperHQ’s “Instagram Rich List,” which specifies the estimated amount that a celebrity could charge for a sponsored Instagram post, to calculate the total earnings. If the celebrity is not part of the HopperHQ list, NetCredit uses the “Random Forest” statistical method where they calculate the average cost per follower ratio.

“The total Instagram earnings from influencer to influencer depend not only on their follower count but on how often they’re prepared to sell their name and the power of that name in the particular market,” NetCredit said.

Wurtzbach, who placed 41st in the worldwide rankings, reportedly has a calculated earning of $3,669,205 or approximately P216 million.

The beauty queen is listed alongside international stars like United States’ Beyonce and Kevin Hart, Brazil’s Anitta, United Kingdom’s Dua Lipa, Canada’s Justin Bieber, South Korea’s Jisoo of BLACKPINK, and Thailand’s Lisa of BLACKPINK. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal ranked first worldwide.

Among Filipino celebrities, Wurtzbach is followed by Kathryn Bernardo, who reportedly earned $3,533,360 or around P208 million, and Anne Curtis at $2,936,119 or around P172 million.

Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, Alex Gonzaga, and Marian Rivera join the country’s top 10. – Rappler.com