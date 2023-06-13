Pokwang files petition to deport ex-partner Lee O’Brian

Pokwang confirmed her split from Lee, an American, in July 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Pokwang filed a petition for the deportation of her ex-partner Lee O’Brian and the cancellation of his visa on Tuesday, June 13.

In an Instagram post, the actress, whose real name is Marietta Subong, shared a photo of the complaint affidavit with the text “This is it!”

In the caption she wrote “Para sa karapatan ko at ng anak ko, para sa mga kapwa ko babae at sa bayan ko (For my rights, and my child’s rights, for my fellow women, and for my country).”

On the same, day, her lawyer Ralph Calinisan posted a photo of him and Pokwang holding copies of the complaint affidavit.

Pokwang and Lee, an American, first met in 2014 while working on the film Edsa Woolworth. They were togther for six years, and share a daughter, Malia, born in January 2018.

According to a report by ABS-CBN, Pokwang claimed that Lee is in the country on a tourist visa, and has no working permit.

The petition comes months after Pokwang, in a comment to a netizen, said, “Anim na taon ko na pala siya palamunin at limang taon walang child support (He’s been mooching off me for six years, and hasn’t given child support in five years)!”

Pokwang confirmed her split from Lee in July 2022, though she initially said they separated on good terms. – Rappler.com