Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte expecting 2nd baby 

'Can't believe we're a family of four,' says Rachel

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters is pregnant with her second child with husband Congressman Migz Villafuerte.

“Been baking a little bun,” the beauty queen wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 22, alongside a photo of their family, with her baby bump exposed. “Can’t believe we’re a family of four.”

Rachel also took the chance to greet her husband Migz a happy birthday: “You already know this counts as your gift for the next few years. Love you and love us forever.”

Fellow beauty queens such as Katarina Rodriguez, Rabiya Mateo, Maxine Medina, and Maureen Montagne congratulated the couple.

Rachel and Migz first married in a civil ceremony in July 2021, after seven years of dating. They again wed in a Christian wedding in Bali in October 2022.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kaia Rose, in October 2021. – Rappler.com