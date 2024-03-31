Rappler Talk Entertainment: Eugene Domingo on her love for acting 

Actress-comedienne Eugene Domingo shares how she got into acting and reminisces what it was like when she was just beginning to get her name out there

MANILA, Philippines – On March 16, She Talks Asia held its 8th summit at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. This year’s summit took on the theme of “Breaking Stereotypes.” Numerous women who excel in their respective fields – whether in politics, finance, or entertainment – came together to share their stories with the other women in attendance.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Rappler sits down with actress-comedienne Eugene Domingo to hear about how she got into acting, and what it was like for her to get her name out there when she was just beginning to break into the cutthroat industry. Domingo also offers advice for other women who would like to carve out spaces for themselves in their respective fields.

