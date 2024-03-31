Rappler Talk Entertainment: Iza Calzado on being a woman in the PH entertainment industry

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – On March 16, She Talks Asia held its 8th summit at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. This year’s summit took on the theme of “Breaking Stereotypes.” Numerous women who excel in their respective fields – whether in politics, finance, or entertainment – came together to share their stories with the other women in attendance.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Rappler speaks to actress and She Talks Asia co-founder Iza Calzado about what it’s like to be a woman in the entertainment industry. Calzado speaks about how she got into acting, how she dealt with being stereotyped, and how she juggles motherhood with her career. The Bliss actress also weighs in on the Philippines’ obsession with breakups and third parties.

