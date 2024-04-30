‘You are our home too’: Thai GL stars FreenBecky moved to tears by Filipino fans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We will be your sunshine always,' Becky tells their fans

MANILA, Philippines – Thai GL stars Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong, known as FreenBecky, brought joy and excitement to their Filipino fans during their fan meeting on Saturday, April 27, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Filipino GIRLFREENs and Becky’s Angels, their devoted fans, were treated to an unforgettable experience as they bonded closely with their beloved stars throughout the almost two-hour event.

Kicking off the fan meeting with kilig, Freen and Becky serenaded the crowd with heartfelt performances of “Marry Me” and “Because of You.” At one point during their opening spiels, the actresses spoke Filipino phrases including, “Ang cute (So cute)!,” which prompted the crowd to squeal in delight.

In between performances, the two also actively participated in numerous games. For the “You Complete Me” segment, the tandem said they won’t be the FreenBecky that they are right now without their fans and family.

Both stars also prepared individual stages for their fans with Freen singing her song “Girlfreen” and Becky with “Pantone.” Soon after, the tandem returned onstage to perform “No More Blues” and their rendition of “At My Worst.”

FreenBecky earns the applause of fans as they sing “No more Blues.” #FreenBeckyFMinManila | via @BerdsKatlyn pic.twitter.com/fkGyIgQPV7 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 27, 2024

As the show was dwindling down, the actresses took the chance to talk more with their Filipino fans. Becky recalled about the warm welcome they get from their fans worldwide.

“Everywhere we go, we always get a warm welcome. It’s so sweet. No matter where we go, you guys spend a lot of time doing projects and everything, from banners to billboards to gifts to literally just your loud cheers. It’s so fulfilling to our hearts,” she said.

FREENBECKY

2024 Fan Meeting in Manila



Thank you, GIRLFREEN and ANGELS ♡♡

Your love and support made our girls happy!

Till our next fan meet together, we love you! ♡#FreenBeckyFMinPH2024 #FreenBecky #WilbrosLive pic.twitter.com/zbzYvVLP6g — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) April 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Freen apologized to the attendees as she disclosed that she couldn’t give her 100% for the show due to a health concern. But she promised that she’ll always do her best for her Filipino fans.

“This is my first time that I am not at a hundred percent regarding my health because I’m not feeling good but even though I’m not a hundred [percent], I’m really trying my best to come to see my Filipino fans and to make everyone happy. Thank you for warming my heart with your support,” she said.

Freen and Becky, who are best known for their hit Girls’ Love series GAP, also gave advice to their fans who are members of the LGBTQ+ community: “Be proud of who you are because you have the right to love who you want to love. Slowly, hopefully, the world will get to see that.”

Freen tears up as they watch a fan video showing their journey to stardom that ended with the message, “You are our home too.” #FreenBeckyFMinManila @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/wUSuHTIujj — kat’ara ⋆˚✿˖° (@BerdsKatlyn) April 27, 2024

Becky continued that she hoped their fans would always find comfort in them. “The reason why I call you guys my family is because we are like home. So no matter on a good day, or an amazing day, if you have something exciting, or especially if you have a bad day, you can also come back to us. We will be your sunshine always,” she said.

And it wasn’t just Freen and Becky who shared these sentiments. During the last segment of the fan meeting, a fan-made video showing their journey to stardom said the same, ending with, “You are our home too.” This made Freen tear up.

Fans erupt into screams when FreenBecky hold hands as they perform their last song for the night, “Pink Theory.” #FreenBeckyFMinManila | via @BerdsKatlyn pic.twitter.com/YzFIlJdl9p — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 27, 2024

The fan meeting ended with kilig once again, as the girls held hands and shared embraces as they sang their song “Pink Theory (Bossa version).” – with additional reports from Katlyn Bes Berdin/Rappler.com

Katlyn Bes Berdin is a Rappler intern.