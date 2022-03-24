LOOK: Ria Atayde glows in photoshoot for 30th birthday

'Thirty already seems like the youngest and happiest I've ever been,' she writes on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Ria Atayde marked her 30th birthday with stunning new photos she can proudly look back on decades later.

The actress turned 30 on Wednesday, March 23. She shared the photos by Dookie Ducay on the same day. In one photo, Ria glows as she poses topless, while the others show her looking sultry in an all-white outfit.

“Thirty already seems like the youngest and happiest I’ve ever been. Thank you, everyone, for all the birthday love!” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve been tearing up all day – my heart is so full.”

As a postscript, she quipped, “Hi mom and dad, don’t kill me.”

Leading up to her birthday, she also posted photos by Charisma Lico, where she posed in various skin-baring outfits.

Ria currently stars in the ABS-CBN series Viral Scandal. – Rappler.com