‘I was positive’: Rica Peralejo suffers third miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines – Rica Peralejo disclosed that she had suffered a miscarriage for the third time in a vlog posted on Saturday, July 24.

The actress began her vlog by opening up about the difficulties that she had gone through so far this year, including the death of her older sister and the loss of her presidential bet in the May 2022 elections. While Rica said the miscarriage was not her “first pain of the year,” she decided to share her experience to her viewers to “feel a little bit less alone.”

“I was positive, not for [COVID-19], thankfully. The other good news is that I was positive for pregnancy. Yay, happy good news. But the bad news there is I was positive. That means, I no longer am,” she said.

Rica recalled that when she learned about her pregnancy in June, she initially thought the she was just experiencing pre-menopausal symptoms. “I was in disbelief. Ito siguro ‘yung first time na hindi kami nagta-try pero merong nakalusot (This may be the first time I’ve gotten pregnant when we weren’t even trying),” she said, adding that she and her husband were already talking about different options for not getting pregnant anymore.

Despite having consulted a doctor about her pregnancy, Rica shared that they had reservations in celebrating the news, considering that she already had two miscarriages before. “[My husband and I] already know the drill na kapag nabubuntis ako, hindi naming pwede agad-agad i-embrace ‘yung pregnancy (that when I’m pregnant, we can’t embrace it yet) as though it’s going to happen because we know that there is a possibility of losing that,” she said.

Rica narrated that at first, she experienced several pregnancy symptoms. However, after several checkups, the doctors discovered that there was only a sac but there was no embryo developed inside it. From then on, she started to “feel less pregnant” and then she started bleeding.

“I was kind of prepared. This was different from the other two because this one spontaneously, I just bled. I felt na my body knew already na there was no life in my womb. When I went for my last ultrasound, nakita nila na it’s still a sac (they saw that it was still a sac). It did not develop an embryo at all. We had to already accept the reality that this is not gonna develop anymore…. I knew the pregnancy had ended,” she said.

Comparing it to her previous two miscarriages, Rica described her recent one as “calmer” and “more peaceful” because, according to her, God has “prepared her heart” this time. “Of course, there’s still a feeling of loss and grief,” she said.

Rica married Joseph Bonifacio in 2010. They share two children. – Rappler.com