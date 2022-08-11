Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are married – reports 

The singer and filmmaker were first linked in April 2021

MANILA, Philippines – British singer Rita Ora has reportedly tied the knot with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.

According to reports by The Sun and Daily Mail, the couple recently had an intimate wedding ceremony in London.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are,” a source was quoted in The Sun. “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

The reports also claimed the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker is set to change her surname and will now be known as Mrs. Waititi-Ora.

The two reportedly got engaged in June. Speculations that they recently got wed sparked when the two were spotted wearing gold wedding bands on their fingers in recent social media posts, but they have yet to publicly confirm the marriage.

Ora and Waititi were first linked together in April 2021. The couple has kept most of their relationship private, save for the occasional red carpet appearances and social media posts.

Ora, 31, is known for songs like “How We Do (Party),” “Your Song,” “For You,” and “Ritual.” Waititi, 45, is known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, and writing and directing Jojo Rabbit, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay in 2020. – Rappler.com