Robert De Niro on baby daughter: ‘I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great’

The actor welcomed his 7th child – a daughter named Gia – last May at the age of 79

NEW YORK, USA – Actor Robert De Niro gushed over his baby daughter in a new interview, describing being an 80-year-old father as “great”.

The two-time Oscar winner last May said he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

De Niro, who this week got another Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and his partner Tiffany Chen named their daughter Gia, according to media reports.

“Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her. So, that in itself is wondrous,” a visibly emotional De Niro told AARP: The Magazine, aimed at the 50-and-over age group in the United States, in an interview.

“But she has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in… So I don’t know where it’s going to go with her later when she gets older but she’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching. It’s really interesting. So, you know, I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great and I want to be around for as long as I can to… enjoy her.” – Rappler.com