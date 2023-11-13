Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri confirm break-up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'Reply 1988' stars confirmed their relationship in August 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: South Korean stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri have called it quits after six years of dating.

Both agencies of the stars – C-Jes Studio for Ryu Jun-yeol and Creative Group ING for Hyeri – confirmed the split on Monday, November 13.

“It is true that they broke up,” the agencies said, according to a Soompi report.

The two confirmed their relationship in August 2017 after working together in the 2015 series Reply 1988.

Ryu Jun-yeol, 37, is also known for his work in The King, A Taxi Driver, Little Forest, Believer, and The Night Owl.

Hyeri, 29, debuted as a member of K-pop girl group Girl’s Day. As an actress, she starred in Hyde Jekyll, Me, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Moonshine, and May I Help You? – Rappler.com