The Hammingtons to hold Manila fan meeting in July

THE HAMMINGTONS. Celebrity family Sam, William, and Bentley are having a fan meeting in the Philippines.

Can't get enough of William and Bentley's cuteness? This is now your chance to meet them!

MANILA, Philippines – Return of the Superman stars Sam, William, and Bentley Hammington are coming to the Philippines for the first time!

Event organizer CDM Entertainment announced that they will be bringing The Hammingtons in Juanderland fan meeting in Manila on July 17 at the New Frontier Theater.

Are you ready to have three times the fun?👨‍👦‍👦🥳



South Korea’s cutest trio is coming to PH!

Join Sam, William, & Bentley at The Hammingtons in Juanderland: Fanmeeting in Manila happening this 7/17, 3PM @NewFrontierPh



Check out full details below:#TheHammingtonsinJuanderlandPH pic.twitter.com/i9NV1Yy5qn — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) June 15, 2022

Tickets will be on sale starting Saturday, June 18 via TicketNet, with prices ranging from P2,850 to P6,500.

Additional perks such as souvenir card, signed polaroid, photo op, send-off, and a chance to play with the artists on stage are available depending on each ticket tier.

Sam Hammington is an Australian comedian who has made a name for himself in South Korea. He and William and Bentley, his children with South Korean wife Yeong Joo-mi, rose to fame when they joined The Return of Superman, a South Korean reality show starring celebrity parents and their children. Their family’s last episode on the show aired in January 2022.

Since then, the father and sons started their YouTube channel “The WillBen Show,” which now has more than 350,000 subscribers. – Rappler.com