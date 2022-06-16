The Hammingtons to hold Manila fan meeting in July

MANILA, Philippines – Return of the Superman stars Sam, William, and Bentley Hammington are coming to the Philippines for the first time!
Event organizer CDM Entertainment announced that they will be bringing The Hammingtons in Juanderland fan meeting in Manila on July 17 at the New Frontier Theater.
Tickets will be on sale starting Saturday, June 18 via TicketNet, with prices ranging from P2,850 to P6,500.
Additional perks such as souvenir card, signed polaroid, photo op, send-off, and a chance to play with the artists on stage are available depending on each ticket tier.
Sam Hammington is an Australian comedian who has made a name for himself in South Korea. He and William and Bentley, his children with South Korean wife Yeong Joo-mi, rose to fame when they joined The Return of Superman, a South Korean reality show starring celebrity parents and their children. Their family’s last episode on the show aired in January 2022.
Since then, the father and sons started their YouTube channel “The WillBen Show,” which now has more than 350,000 subscribers. – Rappler.com