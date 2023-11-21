Sam YG announces last day, last show on Magic 89.9

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I consider myself lucky to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,' Sam writes

MANILA, Philippines – Television and radio host Sam YG announced his last day on radio station Magic 89.9 after 17 years in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 21.

“Today marks my last day on Magic 89.9. I consider myself lucky to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. Though the feeling may be bittersweet, it has been an amazing 17-year journey but we must accept the end of something in order to begin to start something new,” he wrote.

Sam YG, whose real name is Samir Gogna, expressed his appreciation for his fellow Boys Night Out DJs Slick Rick, Tony Toni, Gino Quillamor for being with him through his best and worst moments. He also gave a special mention to Magic 89.9’s Chief Operations Officer Andrew Santiago.

“You’ve seen me grow from a college kid to who I am today. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons you have taught me,” he said.

Sam YG then thanked every Boys Night Out listener, saying that they inspired him to always give his best on air.

“Whether you listened to the show once in your life or you’ve listened more than 10,000 times, I appreciate you. Thank you for also being part of my journey,” the radio DJ added.

The long-time Magic 89.9 host also recognized his wife, Essa Santos-Gogna, for always standing by his side despite it “not being the easiest” thing to have to listen to what he says on air.

“Sometimes life is about risking everything for a dream no [one] can see but you. And you can’t always wait for the perfect time. You have to go out and dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could’ve been. Thanks for the memories,” he ended.

Sam YG will be holding his very last show on Magic 89.9 at 5:30 pm today.

The radio DJ first broke the news of his departure from the radio station in October through an Instagram post but did not give further details at the time.

Sam YG has been on air for Magic 89.9 under the evening talk show Boys Night Out since 2006. He has also had several television stints, including a co-hosting role on GMA Network’s noontime show Eat Bulaga!. – Rappler.com