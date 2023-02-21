LOOK: Samantha Bernardo and Scott Moore are engaged 

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Scott Moore!

The beauty queen shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, February 20, alongside a video of her posing with her engagement ring.

“Turn the page, start a new chapter,” Samantha captioned the post with the ring and infinity symbol emojis.

In a separate post, Samantha shared a video with her boyfriend, calling him her “ride or die” and “forever Valentine.” “We’re officially engaged, I can’t believe [it],” she added.

Fellow beauty queens and celebrities such as Megan Young, Ariella Arida, Ruffa Gutierrez, Vickie Rushton, and Alyssa Valdez sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Samantha, who was Binibining Pilipinas second runner-up in 2018 and 2019, was appointed to represent the Philippines in Miss Grand International 2020, where she finished as 1st runner-up.

Samantha was among the final five celebrity housemates on Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 and finished in third place. – Rappler.com