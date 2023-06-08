LOOK: Sandara Park, DINDIN, WINNER’s Jinu, NU’EST’s JR, and ARON spotted in Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-pop fans went into a frenzy when several South Korean celebrities were seen filming in Pampanga, Philippines.
Based on images circulating on social media, 2NE1’s Sandara Park is filming with WINNER’s Jinu, NU’EST’s Aron and JR, and DINDIN for SBS’s Idol Truck Project variety show.
The group of celebrities were seen visiting a local fast food chain, cafes, and market in Clark, Pampanga. Several videos also showed the group visiting a barangay and giving gifts to children.
Filipino host-comedian Vice Ganda was also seen hanging out with the Korean celebrities.
On Twitter, Sandara has been sharing photos from their shoot. She earlier said that she’s excited to visit Clark as it’s her first time in the area.
Idol Truck Project features South Korean celebrities as they try to help small and medium-sized businesses in the area they visit.
However, a release date for the show has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com
