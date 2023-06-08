LOOK: Sandara Park, DINDIN, WINNER’s Jinu, NU’EST’s JR, and ARON spotted in Pampanga

The Korean celebrities are reportedly filming for 'SBS Idol Truck Project'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-pop fans went into a frenzy when several South Korean celebrities were seen filming in Pampanga, Philippines.

Based on images circulating on social media, 2NE1’s Sandara Park is filming with WINNER’s Jinu, NU’EST’s Aron and JR, and DINDIN for SBS’s Idol Truck Project variety show.

The group of celebrities were seen visiting a local fast food chain, cafes, and market in Clark, Pampanga. Several videos also showed the group visiting a barangay and giving gifts to children.

DARA filming earlier today in a neighborhood gymnasium. The cast also gave out free snacks for the local children ♥︎



📸 AR Pare#SandaraPark #산다라박 pic.twitter.com/qJjqKN0E0C — 🌴 (@performerDARA) June 7, 2023

Looks like we'll be seeing the Idol Truck cast with our Reels queen soon ♥︎



📸 JP Lauro#SandaraPark #산다라박 pic.twitter.com/6IPMwzZ35q — 🌴 (@performerDARA) June 8, 2023

DARA filming earlier today in a neighborhood gymnasium. The cast also gave out free snacks for the local children ♥︎



📸 AR Pare#SandaraPark #산다라박 pic.twitter.com/qJjqKN0E0C — 🌴 (@performerDARA) June 7, 2023

Filipino host-comedian Vice Ganda was also seen hanging out with the Korean celebrities.

On Twitter, Sandara has been sharing photos from their shoot. She earlier said that she’s excited to visit Clark as it’s her first time in the area.

Off to Clark, Philippines 🇵🇭✈️ pic.twitter.com/8lHS09STbP — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 5, 2023

Idol Truck Project features South Korean celebrities as they try to help small and medium-sized businesses in the area they visit.

However, a release date for the show has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com