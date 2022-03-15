Sandra Lemonon and Sol Mercado are engaged and expecting a baby

ENGAGED. Sandra Lemonon and Sol Mercado are ready to tie the knot.

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty queen Sandra Lemonon and PBA player Sol Mercado are tying the knot and pregnant with their first child!

The former Miss Universe Philippines contestant announced that she and Sol were engaged on Sunday, March 14 by sharing a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram.

“[Infinity] with you. I love you,” she wrote, tagging Sol and adding the date, March 11, 5 pm.

The basketball player also shared the same photo on his profile. “Everything that is you, is all I ever needed,” he wrote, addressing Sandra.

The following day, Monday, March 15, Sandra also revealed that she was pregnant with a baby boy. She shared photos from their gender reveal party and a video of her showcasing her baby bump.

“I’ve always imagined myself having a little baby boy, for it to actually happen is a surreal feeling,” she said.

Sandra also addressed Sol in her post, “You are an amazing life partner/friend & now Papa, thank you for another priceless gift in helping me become a mama.”

Fellow beauty queens like Katarina Rodriguez, Samantha Ashley Lo, Hannah Arnold, Rachel Peters, Catriona Gray, and Michele Gumabao have congratulated Sandra on her new life milestones.

The couple first revealed their relationship in September 2021. Sandra joined Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and finished as part of the top 16. Sol, a three-time basketball champion, left North Port Batang Pier in 2020 to join the Phoenix Fuel Masters. –– Rappler.com